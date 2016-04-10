This Will Erase Any Doubts You Have About Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Love

Rob Kardashian's family is still not publicly congratulating him on his engagement to Blac Chyna earlier this week. Kim Kardashian sent him this weird, tearful Snapchat. Brother-in-law Kanye West told paps, "I love Rob. I just roll with it." We can understand some skepticism on their part — the romance has been a whirlwind and she is his sister's boyfriend's ex. Their worries would be quickly soothed, however, if they simply watched this video Rob posted to Instagram on Sunday.
Those are no fake sparkles in their eyes. "We literally just be laughing," Kardashian wrote, which, by the way, is no small piece of evidence that this thing just might work out better than some other Kardashian/Jenner marriages. After all, studies show that couples who laugh together report having a closer, more supportive, and higher quality relationship.
These two are out here melting hearts and turning haters.
