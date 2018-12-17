All Of Target's Beauty Gift Sets Are On Sale This Week Only

If you're planning on banging out some holiday shopping this week — before December 23rd, when you'll inevitably reach the point of defeat while being elbowed in a painfully long checkout line — we salute your foresight.
We also suggest you start at Target, because the megastore has stocked its shelves with a ton of new seasonal goodies, the best of which can be found in the Beauty & Personal Care aisles. There, you'll find shelves filled with holiday gift sets of all varieties — boxes of body lotion, chic sparkly hair clips, all the bath lovers' essentials — and they're all under $15 and buy one get one 25% off this week only, when you shop them either in store or online.
Check out our must-haves ahead, and get them this week — before they sell out and you're forced to schlep around town to find the perfect lip gloss set for your 12-year-old cousin.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.