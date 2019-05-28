9 Under-$15 Body Lotions That Will Leave Your Legs Glowing This Summer

Shorts season is officially upon us, and when those stubborn sandpaper-y patches left over from winter make their presence known — streaking your self-tanner or flaking around your ankles — you're going to need something to rub all over them... and the rest of your body from the neck down, while you're at it. Fortunately, one trip to Target is all you really need.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the best lightweight body lotions, balms, and oils to hit the drugstore shelves recently. Grab your favorite affordable formula in your desired mode of packaging — a jar, pump, or a fine-mist spray — the next time you're wandering around Target, no Googling in the middle of the aisle required.
