A Chic New Skin-Care Brand Just Launched At Target — & Everything's Under $20

Walking through the personal-care aisles of Target proves there's no shortage of skin-care options. The only downside of having so many choices at your fingertips? It's hard to know what will actually work when you're looking for something as seemingly simple as a face mask to leave your skin glowy before Memorial Day weekend.
The next time you start to feel overwhelmed by all the clunky boxes of pore strips and bright-pink bottles labeled "exfoliating" staring back at you, just keep your eyes peeled for the cute new label you've never seen before: Versed. The soon-to-be-buzzy brand, which just hit Target today, is all about providing an effective, clean, streamlined skin-care routine — from simple face wash and serum to one damn good exfoliating peel — without having to hunt for it.
Better still, everything in the 19-piece collection falls under $20, and because it's the little-sister brand to Target's Who What Wear fashion label (with a clear cool-girl focus), the tiny tinctures and tubes of moisturizer are naturally beyond chic.
Versed launched with 19 products in total — all of which you can find in stores and online at Target right now — but we've rounded up 6 standouts from the collection you should definitely snag ASAP, before everyone else catches onto your shopping strategy.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff.
Versed The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel
One of the most carefully-designed products in the entire line, the Overnight Facial Peel is a steal at $19.99. Made with a dual blend of lactic and glycolic acids, it gently sloughs away dead skin cells for a smooth, more radiant complexion after just one sleep. This is the guy you need before MDW.
Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm
If you're looking to find a soft cleansing balm without cashing in all your Sephora rewards points (still love you, Drunk Elephant), this adorable pink jar is a foolproof option. Like our favorite DE pick, it gently melts makeup off while locking the skin's moisture in.
Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream
You're looking to switch out your current moisturizer anyway, considering the temperatures are about to skyrocket. This jelly-like formula is lightweight, cooling, and comes in the cutest mint-green tube.
Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum
Another big bang-for-your-buck product, this brightening serum is comparable to others triple its price point. Made with powerhouse vitamin C and licorice root extract, it will lighten your dark spots and even your tone — for just under a 20-spot, at that.
Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel
You need a vacation — and so do your eyes, if you're looking a computer screen for up to nine hours every day. This brightening gel gives your delicate under-eye area a boost of brightness using vitamin C and ginseng, and absorbs quickly for smooth concealer application afterward.
Versed Nix It Complete Solution
Everyone needs a good spot treatment on hand. This one is just $12, and made with natural rosemary and tea tree oil to treat the bacteria under the skin without leaving you with a dry, flaky mess to rehab.
