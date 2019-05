A Chic New Skin-Care Brand Just Launched At Target — & Everything's Under $20

The next time you start to feel overwhelmed by all the clunky boxes of pore strips and bright-pink bottles labeled "exfoliating" staring back at you, just keep your eyes peeled for the cute new label you've never seen before: Versed . The soon-to-be-buzzy brand, which just hit Target today, is all about providing an effective, clean , streamlined skin-care routine — from simple face wash and serum to one damn good exfoliating peel — without having to hunt for it.