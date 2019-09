Target Just Dropped A Line Of Coachella-Ready Hair Accessories — All Under $10

We're not talking a single silk ribbon headband or a fancy designer claw clip that'll set you back half a concert ticket price. Instead, the fashion-forward collaboration is actually crazy affordable — everything's under $10 — and will be stocked on the ever-accessible shelves of Target . From rainbow gemstone bobby pins to plush velvet scrunchies, check out the new 12-piece Sincerely Jules x Scunci festival-inspired collaboration , ahead. Shop your favorite to infuse a little Coachella flair into your spring wardrobe — even if a trip to Palm Desert only exists in your daydreams.