Target Just Dropped A Line Of Coachella-Ready Hair Accessories — All Under $10

If your dream music-festival outfit looks like a flowy tunic dress with suede tassel booties and a faded denim jacket tied loosely around your waist, you probably take fashion inspiration from global influencer Julie Sariñana, also known as Sincerely Jules. That signature Cali cool-girl vibe gave Sariñana aspirational style clout, and now she's translating her laid-back aesthetic into the trendiest 2019 Coachella accouterments: hair accessories.
We're not talking a single silk ribbon headband or a fancy designer claw clip that'll set you back half a concert ticket price. Instead, the fashion-forward collaboration is actually crazy affordable — everything's under $10 — and will be stocked on the ever-accessible shelves of Target. From rainbow gemstone bobby pins to plush velvet scrunchies, check out the new 12-piece Sincerely Jules x Scunci festival-inspired collaboration, ahead. Shop your favorite to infuse a little Coachella flair into your spring wardrobe — even if a trip to Palm Desert only exists in your daydreams.
