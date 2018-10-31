Sale season might be just around the corner, but face it, even with the deep discounts that Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer, things are getting more and more expensive every year. Yay for inflation. Independent designers make it on the map only to double (sometimes triple) their prices after reaching Instagram fame; sales that used to offer 50% off now settle for 15%; the fast fashion brands we count on to stay affordable are averaging $100 or up on one item alone (we see you, Zara). Fact of the matter is, maintaining a trendy wardrobe has never been so expensive.
But there's still one store we can often rely on: Target. But more specifically, Target's winter collections. With in-house fashion lines launching right and left, our favorite drugstore turned shopping conglomerate has officially become a fashion destination. From on-trend leopard prints by Wild Fable to must-have oversized knits featured in its Who What Wear collection — no matter which brand you prefer, Target's been doing everything right. So instead of taking a major chunk out of your fresh paycheck (last day of the month is the best day of the month!), turn to Target for all your budget (under $50!) winter wardrobe essentials.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.