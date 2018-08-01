Target's New Fashion Line Is Here — & Everything Is Under $40

Target has come a long way since the days of being a hub for affordable cosmetics and red-tagged Xhiliration bikinis. As a part of the mega-retailer’s continuing consumer-focused strategy, it's been releasing multiple brands under its growing umbrella of in-house labels over the past two years. While it’s been a minute since we’ve heard a peep about any new additions, it looks like our patience has paid off.
The store’s latest announcement adds the newcomer, Wild Fable, to the ranks of fashion-forward lines like A New Day, Joylab, and Universal Thread. The fourth label, which Target describes as a "trendy, mix-and-match brand that allows young women to make each look their own," is youth-minded with a large representation of on-trend silhouettes and prints. Wild Fable’s collection will range in size from 0 to 26W, with each piece ringing in at under $40.
While the collection won’t be available to shop until Friday, August 3, the wait will be worth it. Wild Fable will feature clothing, accessories, jewelry, and shoes, with well over 700 products to choose from. And apart from its inclusive sizing, it seems the brand plans to cater to a variety of styles: From two-piece miniskirt sets and office-friendly tops to a whole host of denim jackets in-between, Wild Fable looks to be a destination for affordable work and weekend wear.
For a look at what's to come, click ahead. You can shop the complete collection at Target.com and Target stores beginning this Friday.