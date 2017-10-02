It’s been a minute since Target broke the news that it planned to add four new fashion-minded lines to its existing retail line-up, making it even harder to get out of the store with your bank account in good standing. Following the arrival of its new women’s brand A New Day (plus new mens and home collections), Target is finally releasing its “fitness-meets-fashion-and-function” label, JoyLab.
On Monday, JoyLab launched in-stores and online. The range will combine “street style details with technology of an actual performance-wear line,” offering everything from sports bras and leggings to bodysuits and bags. Plus, the pieces will be available in sizes XS to 4X, and, like A New Day, everything will be priced between $14.99 to $44.99.
JoyLab truly has something for everyone, but don’t just take our word for it. Click ahead to shop the pieces for yourself.