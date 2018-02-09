Target's Spring Denim Drop Is AMAZING — & All Under $40

Dropping just in time to fill the void in our winter wardrobes as we await spring, the line focuses primarily on well-made jeans while leaving plenty of room for everyday staples like breezy button-ups, striped tees, trendy sandals, and chic crossbody bags. With 400+ perfectly tailored pieces in the bunch, just imagine all of the confidence-boosting outfits you can create. As an added bonus, the collection is budget-friendly with prices ranging from $5 to $39.99, and it aims to be inclusive with sizes running from 00 to 26W.