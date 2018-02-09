Target's Spring Denim Drop Is AMAZING — & All Under $40

As if we needed another excuse to head to Target and get lost in its endless inventory (a real hobby of mine, TBH), the retailer just hit us with one more reason to shop that has us practically ready to hand over our wallets. Universal Thread — a new denim brand that's designed to fit your unique body type and style — launched this week in stores and online.
Dropping just in time to fill the void in our winter wardrobes as we await spring, the line focuses primarily on well-made jeans while leaving plenty of room for everyday staples like breezy button-ups, striped tees, trendy sandals, and chic crossbody bags. With 400+ perfectly tailored pieces in the bunch, just imagine all of the confidence-boosting outfits you can create. As an added bonus, the collection is budget-friendly with prices ranging from $5 to $39.99, and it aims to be inclusive with sizes running from 00 to 26W.
We tried to narrow it down to our favorite pieces ahead (an impossible task, really). Behold the 30-something items we're betting won't be on the rack for long. Let's just say we're sensing a lot of Canadian tuxedos in your future.