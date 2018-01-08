Just last year, Target made a big announcement that it was planning on expanding its line of in-house brands. Since then, we've seen the likes of the fashion-forward and size-inclusive ready-to-wear label A New Day and fitness line Joylab, and it seems like the new year is bringing yet another reason to hit its clothing racks.
Set to launch early next month, Target announced that it will be rolling out the next addition to its fashion roster, Universal Thread, which ties in size diversity in an otherwise bleak industry and prices at an "amazing everyday value," from $5 to $39.99. While Target's been proactive about its in-house brands representing a full range of sizes in the past, Universal Thread will mark the first time it's introduced a line with such an expansive range. Sizes for all apparel within the collection will run from sizes 00 through 26W.
While few details about the aesthetic of the brand have been released, the available press image shows a range of products that appear promising. Universal Thread is set to include an array of tops, dresses, accessories, and shoes all grounded in denim. Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, explains that Universal Thread's focus on the fabric emerged from the "every woman's wardrobe." According to Tritton, Target's experts researched "1,000 women from across the country to better understand their needs when it comes to shopping denim." The resulting response was a dread of shopping for new jeans and never quite finding the perfect fit for their bodies. Thus, Target's design team created a line meant to cater "to all women, with multiple fits, silhouettes, lengths, rises, and sizes."
If the general look seems familiar, that denim Americana vibe feels pretty reminiscent of a more affordable Madewell. But if we've learned anything from the continuous drops from A New Day, it's that the Target team has yet to give us doubt that they're capable of quality, fit, and keeping our wallets in check. And we expect nothing less from Universal Thread.
Universal Thread will be available in all Target stores as well as at target.com beginning in early February.
