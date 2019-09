While few details about the aesthetic of the brand have been released, the available press image shows a range of products that appear promising. Universal Thread is set to include an array of tops, dresses, accessories, and shoes all grounded in denim. Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, explains that Universal Thread's focus on the fabric emerged from the "every woman's wardrobe." According to Tritton, Target's experts researched "1,000 women from across the country to better understand their needs when it comes to shopping denim." The resulting response was a dread of shopping for new jeans and never quite finding the perfect fit for their bodies. Thus, Target's design team created a line meant to cater "to all women, with multiple fits, silhouettes, lengths, rises, and sizes."