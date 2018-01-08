Set to launch early next month, Target announced that it will be rolling out the next addition to its fashion roster, Universal Thread, which ties in size diversity in an otherwise bleak industry and prices at an "amazing everyday value," from $5 to $39.99. While Target's been proactive about its in-house brands representing a full range of sizes in the past, Universal Thread will mark the first time it's introduced a line with such an expansive range. Sizes for all apparel within the collection will run from sizes 00 through 26W.