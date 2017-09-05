In with these new brands that focus on niche offerings means out with the old, i.e. heritage lines like Mossimo and Merona. “The opportunity to curate and really meet guests and their demographic needs [is very important], so let’s just say I’m going to open a store in New York, am I going to sell more [by] putting in a Project 62 aesthetic with A New Day and Goodfellow than I would putting in a Merona and Threshold? [They] are really relevant [brands] but might be more of a suburban market.” Tritton also cites the success of kids’ line Cat & Jack, which launched in July 2016 and replaced labels like Cherokee as fuel for his new strategy: It generated $2 billion in revenue in its first year. This coincides with Target chief executive Brian Cornell’s $7 billion turnaround plan, which was delineated in February. As of August, sales at stores open at least one year increased 1.3%, and online sales were up 32%, on top of 16% growth in the second quarter of 2016. To boot, net sales were $16.4 billion, up 1.6% from 2016.