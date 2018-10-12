From Puffers To Faux Fur, Here's Every Coat You Can Buy At Zara

Similar to when Zara drops its first swimwear collection of the season and we all rush to (& probably crash) Zara.com like a hoard of deal-diver moms on Cyber Monday, when our favorite fast-fashion retailer releases its selection of winter coats every October, waiting around just isn't an option. Instead, any chance at getting our hands on a chic and affordable coat for the season ahead sometimes means you have to think quick and go with your gut. But with so many options, that doesn't come easy. That's where we come in.
As the Zara experts we believe ourselves to be, we've got more than a few tricks up our sleeve for navigating the site with ease. One of which is breaking things up into categories. With what seems like a new coat trend arriving every hour, simply shopping the "all coats" section is a headache waiting to happen. Instead, filter through Zara's best outerwear, section by section, from puffer coats to teddy coats to wool dusters, until you find your #1 pick for the winter. And if you don't feel like doing that, well, why not just shop our edit ahead?
