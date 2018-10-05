At the start of a new season, especially one with as many buy-worthy new arrivals as fall, it's easy to get a little (okay, a lot) carried away. There are just so many options — and we want them all. Jackets, trousers, boots...and that's just the beginning. You still have to think about new colors, fabrics, and patterns to introduce into your freshly fall-ified wardrobe. It adds up. So to make the process a bit more affordable, we're keeping the most important fall essential (sweaters, duh!) under $100. Wanna know how? They're all from Zara.
Like everything else at Zara, their knitwear holds a special place in our hearts. Not only are the prices not too shabby, but we don't have to scrap on style just to save. Whether you're in the market for a cropped sweater or an oversized turtleneck, guaranteed it's somewhere in the mix ahead. So go on, splurge on those cowboy boots you've been eyeing or finally invest in a big faux fur coat. You deserve it after all of this responsible saving.
