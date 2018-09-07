Those "the '90s are back," "the '70s have returned," and "the '80s are seeing a revival" headlines that are going strong? Zara's been taking stock. This time around, it's bringing back to the '60s with strong nods to the mod movement in London and the beginning of the '70s hippie era. So hop in the Zara time machine and pull out those go-go boots with our favorite fall arrivals.