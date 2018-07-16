The Best Items Still Available At Zara's Major Summer Sale

If waiting on sales were a professional pastime, well, we'd be in the hall of fame by now. Luckily, this seems to be the summer of doorbuster savings. Between Amazon Prime Day and Target's surprise mid-season super-sale, everything on our wish lists will likely become a reality. But before we even get to those, we're reminding ourselves (and our closets) that Zara's annual summer sale is still going very, very strong.
The bi-annual clean out sale, which kicked off last month, leaves nothing off the list — so if you thought it was all picked over, think again. Everything you've ever spotted on the site from spring to summer is coming in hot with a red tag. Here's to regretting any full-priced Zara purchases we've made recently.
But for anything you've patiently bookmarked, now's the time to strike. From exaggerated wide-leg jeans that would make JNCO lovers swoon, to the perfect summer dress, to more affordable takes on the "Instagram blouse," this sale has it all.
So, cash at the ready. Ahead, we've rounded up our top 22 picks of what's left; a feat considering we really want it all.