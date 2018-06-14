Zara's Summer Arrivals Have Our Names Written All Over Them

Another week, another new load of Zara arrivals to lust after. While we're accustomed to overflowing our online cart as a holding spot for everything we're itching to buy, we're not above looking for other options to narrow down our search. With summer hot on our heels, color is rampant, and we're using that as a guide for our shopping compass.
It helps that a splash of color is inherently pleasing, and having a ROYGBIV array of options makes our bold buying decisions that much easier. If I'm on the hunt for a pair of white sneakers or a pantone adjacent sweater to match my new lavender trousers and can find them all in their pretty little color-coded place, I like to think I'm less likely to add a stockpile of unnecessary items to my shopping list. That's why I've neatly tied all of Zara's spring/summer essentials up into one cute rainbow-hued bow. May this make your — and my — shopping excursion that much simpler.