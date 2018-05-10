Zara's Summer Collection Has Arrived

It helps that colour coding is inherently pleasing, and having a store auto-filtered via a rainbow palette helps make my buying decisions that much easier. If I'm on the hunt for a pair of white sneakers or a pantone adjacent sweater to match my new lavender trousers and can find them all in their pretty little colour-coded place, I like to think I'm less likely to add a stockpile of unnecessary items to my shopping list. That's why I've neatly tied all of Zara's spring/summer essentials up into one cute rainbow-hued bow. May this make your — and my — shopping excursion that much simpler.