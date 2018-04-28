The Non-Scary Way To Wear White This Season

Summer is awash with white in every shade, from ivory and eggshell to brilliant and magnolia. It may seem a little intimidating at first – what with the potential for coffee, ketchup and lipstick spills and smudges – but as you'll see ahead, it's actually a pleasantly easy colour to wear.
For runways inspiration, you could take notes from Simone Rocha's SS18 hyper-feminine lead and pair white Mary Janes with a matching frothy dress and pearl hair slides; alternatively, Kaia Gerber lived out our workwear dreams at Isabel Marant, in a white puffed-sleeve blouse and trousers of the same shade. The classic white shirt was reimagined in a plethora of inventive ways by Victoria Beckham (as part of a head-to-toe white look), Preen (spliced and reworked), and Adam Selman (loose-fitting, made-for-Miami-Beach, with open cuffs).
Pastel hues may rule this spring but the versatility of white – worn top-to-toe or as the standout piece in your get-up – should secure its place in your wardrobe. And much like black, it goes with nearly every print, colour and texture under the sartorial sun.
Click through to see how fashion's finest are styling white this season.