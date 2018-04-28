The Non-Scary Way To Wear White This Season

For runways inspiration, you could take notes from Simone Rocha's SS18 hyper-feminine lead and pair white Mary Janes with a matching frothy dress and pearl hair slides; alternatively, Kaia Gerber lived out our workwear dreams at Isabel Marant, in a white puffed-sleeve blouse and trousers of the same shade. The classic white shirt was reimagined in a plethora of inventive ways by Victoria Beckham (as part of a head-to-toe white look), Preen (spliced and reworked), and Adam Selman (loose-fitting, made-for-Miami-Beach, with open cuffs).