The Non-Scary Way To Wear White This Season

The spring 2018 runways were awash with shades of white, from ivory and eggshell to cream and vanilla. The clean-slate color may seem a little intimidating at first — with all the potential for coffee spills, ketchup drips, and lipstick smudges — but as you'll see ahead, it's easier to wear an all-white outfit than you think.
You could follow the lead of Simone Rocha's hyper-femininity, and pair white Mary Janes with a matching frothy dress and pearl hair slides; or, take cues from Isabel Marant, who showed us what our ideal work selves look like by styling a white puffed-sleeve blouse with trousers of the same shade. And if you're not fully sold on wearing the color from head-to-toe, start with a reworked classic white button-up, reimagined by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, and Adam Selman.
This season may well be ruled by pastel hues, but the versatility of white — both when worn all over or as the stand-out piece in your get-up — ensures that it'll hold a firm place in your wardrobe this spring. Plus, much like black, it goes with nearly every print, color, and texture out there.
Click on for the best white pieces to buy this season.