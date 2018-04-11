8 Accessory Trends To Know This Spring

Thanks to the slew of micro trends that emerged from Fashion Month last September, this spring's accessories are just as exciting as the clothes they accompany. Whether it's through structured shapes or contemporary colors, the shoes and bags you'll be wearing are strong enough to act as the starting point for a whole host of outfits without being too eccentric or unapproachable.
A departure from the over-the-top maximalism we've been seeing for the past few seasons, there seems to be a shift (at least when it comes to our accessories) towards simpler and cleaner pieces; one's that feel less like they'll be "out of style" in just a few months. From basket bags (yep, we still love 'em) to architectural heels (for those who just can't get on-board with the chunky sneaker), the eight trends ahead may be minimalistic, but they're anything but boring.