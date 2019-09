8 Accessory Trends To Know This Spring

A departure from the over-the-top maximalism we've been seeing for the past few seasons, there seems to be a shift (at least when it comes to our accessories) towards simpler and cleaner pieces; one's that feel less like they'll be "out of style" in just a few months. From basket bags (yep, we still love 'em) to architectural heels (for those who just can't get on-board with the chunky sneaker ), the eight trends ahead may be minimalistic, but they're anything but boring.