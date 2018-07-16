The Best Items Still Available At Zara's Major Summer Sale

If waiting on sales were a professional past time, well, we'd be in the hall of fame by now. Luckily our patience doesn't have to be tested much long with the fourth of July doorbusters just around the corner. But before we even make it to then, Zara is blessing us with its annual summer sale and no surprise here, it's good.
The bi-annual clean out sale, which kicked off late last night, leaves nothing off the list. Everything you've ever spotted on the site from spring to summer is coming with a red tag. Here's to regretting any full priced Zara purchases we've made recently.
But for anything you've patiently bookmarked, now's the time to strike. From exaggerated wide-leg jeans that would make JNCO lovers to swoon, to the perfect summer dress, to more affordable takes on the "Instagram blouse," this sale has it all.
So cash at the ready. Ahead, we've rounded up our top 21 picks; a feat considering we wanted it all.