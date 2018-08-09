Zara's New Collection Is A Blast From Every Past

We like to think of ourselves as proud owners of a bachelor's degree in Zara. From being able to predict the start date of its sales and navigating how to shop said sales to deciphering which buys are worth it and which will have you looking like a millennial clone the minute you step outside, we've seen — and bought it — at all. But sometimes, the fast-fashion powerhouse can still throw us for a loop.
Case(s) in point, our go-to shop for sussing out trends has quickly become a source for clever styling tips, beachwear, and products that are capable of taking over Instagram. We're avid trackers of its new arrivals every Tuesday and Thursday for this exact reason. But for its latest offering, Zara has chosen to take us on a style journey through time, rather than introducing us to anything new.
Those "the '90s are back," "the '70s have returned," and "the '80s are seeing a revival" headlines that are going strong? Zara's been taking stock. And instead of sticking to one, it's combining our obsession for all decade comebacks with an epic collection that's a blast from every era's past. So hop in the Zara time machine and whip through the ages with our favourite new arrivals.