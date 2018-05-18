Zara Has A Secret New Beachwear Line & It's Not On Zara.com

How long have we been saying that Zara has seriously great beachwear? And not just because it offers on-trend swim, totes, and sandals for half the price you'd find anywhere else. But with the fast-fashion retailer having already launched its beachwear collection earlier this season, we thought we’d seen it all — we consider ourselves experts on all things Zara, after all. But like the time the retailer launched an augment reality app (yes, for real), there are times Zara still surprises us: which is exactly what happened when we discovered a totally different summer collection on its home goods site, Zara Home.
Since Zara Home seldom sells anything fashion-related, we'll be honest: the offering was easy to miss. But now that the secret’s out, we’re taking full advantage. Because in true Zara form, the line features gingham carryalls, high-waisted bikinis, and printed slides — a.k.a. the essentials for summer 2018. And since it's a hidden gem (at least it was, until now), that whole will-this-be-the-next-blue-dress thing won't even have to cross your mind.
Ahead, find the best pieces from Zara Home's new beachwear collection, just in time for summer. Did we mention everything is under $150? To the beach we go.