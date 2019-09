Zara Has A Secret New Beachwear Line & It's Not On Zara.com

How long have we been saying that Zara has seriously great beachwear ? And not just because it offers on-trend swim, totes, and sandals for half the price you'd find anywhere else. But with the fast-fashion retailer having already launched its beachwear collection earlier this season , we thought we’d seen it all — we consider ourselves experts on all things Zara , after all. But like the time the retailer launched an augment reality app (yes, for real), there are times Zara still surprises us: which is exactly what happened when we discovered a totally different summer collection on its home goods site, Zara Home