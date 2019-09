After downloading the Zara AR app (from either iTunes or Google Play), customers can point their phones at the aforementioned shop window, as well as "via in-store podiums, on boxes they receive delivering online purchases and via dedicated images at zara.com," and models Léa Julian and Fran Summers are brought to life for seven- to 12-second sequences. In the clips, the two present the current Studio Collection by posing, moving, and even talking, offering up an oddly realistic experience. All looks shown can then be ordered directly at the touch of a button or bought locally in the store. And, according to a release, "the app features a tool for sharing the experience on social media, encouraging users to take and submit photos of the holograms, establishing a virtual connection that appears remarkably real."