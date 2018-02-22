Zara's Got Your Midi-Dress Needs Sorted

Dress length makes all the difference. We've had our fair share of mini and maxi dresses, but the Goldie Locks inside us feels like a midi dress is just right. There's no worrying if it's riding up and putting your unmentionables on display, and there's no concern that the bottom hem is getting stepped on or ruined either.
And they really couldn't be more simple to style; with sneakers, ankle boots, or flat sandals (or as we like to do it, over jeans), a midi dress is a full outfit, minus the effort. There's always a happy medium — and in the world of dresses, that happy medium is the midi. And as usual, Zara knows our love of the style all to well, and it's stocking a wide range of options, from soon-to-be-spring versions to ribbed to long-sleeved ones that'll get you through the end of winter.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best midi dresses at Zara right now. We may be playing favorites, but you really can't go wrong with any of them.