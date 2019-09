Hooked On Zara? This Is Your New Dream Insta-Feed

Prior to the Instagram account's birth, Postigo, a social media editor for WWW, and Eggertsen, WWW's fashion editor, had already been at it for some time . Hell bent on using their friendship as a partnership to "create something," as told to us by Postigo, the two "kept going back to the fact that we were two young women working in fashion together, and thought we could relate to a lot of other young women who had the same career goal. A few coffee dates later and we came up with the idea of starting an IG around the fact that despite working in the fashion industry, we believe in shopping affordably. Thus, Devils was born."