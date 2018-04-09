Hooked On Zara? This Is Your New Dream Insta Feed

Ah, Zara. The global high street fixture that allows us to dip a toe into each season's trends for a fraction of the cost. Rather than having to skip rent to invest in a designer piece, we're able to wear that lilac knit, don the polka dot dress, nab a statement-sleeve blouse and keep up with fashion's fast-moving trends as they come. Sure, it's not a forever piece, but everyone deserves to tap into whichever trend they like; fashion shouldn't be reserved for the wealthy.