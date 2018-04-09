Hooked On Zara? This Is Your New Dream Insta Feed

Ah, Zara. The global high street fixture that allows us to dip a toe into each season's trends for a fraction of the cost. Rather than having to skip rent to invest in a designer piece, we're able to wear that lilac knit, don the polka dot dress, nab a statement-sleeve blouse and keep up with fashion's fast-moving trends as they come. Sure, it's not a forever piece, but everyone deserves to tap into whichever trend they like; fashion shouldn't be reserved for the wealthy.
Such is our love for the Spanish retailer that when we stumbled across this Instagram account, we immediately hit follow. The Devils Wear Zara was set up by two Who What Wear editors, Mimi Postigo and Lauren Eggertsen, who, after realising their wardrobes were pretty Zara-heavy, decided to start snapping all of their outfits containing pieces from the brand. "Everything we wear is Zara," the account bio reads, "So we made an Instagram about it.
Great news for us then, as not only do we get to see what Zara pieces look like on real women – the duo also post Zara OOTD images they've been sent or tagged in by any of their 49.7k followers – but we also get a sneak peak of forthcoming drops before they hit stores.
Click through to find our favourite looks from Mimi and Lauren, from ice cream-hued two-pieces to structured wicker bags.