Just this week, the brand launched a " beachwear " tab stocked with one-pieces, cover-ups, and accessories that will have you looking so chic when the seasons finally change. With the exception of a few floral prints, it looks like Zara's taking a more minimal approach to its swim — we're talking simple black-and-white one-pieces and sleek shades that'll last you more than just one season. It's just a start for now (this is only a small fraction of the swimwear the retailer will release throughout the year), but we'll take it as a sign that spring and summer will, eventually, show up.