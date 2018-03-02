At this point in the year, it starts to feel like spring and summer may never come. We might have one warmer, sunnier day here or there, but they're all just a tease — because for every nicer day, we've likely got another three snow days in the books (sigh). But there are still little signs of something to look forward to, like when you start to plan your first warm-weather vacation — or when Zara's new swim section pops up on your screen.
Just this week, the brand launched a "beachwear" tab stocked with one-pieces, cover-ups, and accessories that will have you looking so chic when the seasons finally change. With the exception of a few floral prints, it looks like Zara's taking a more minimal approach to its swim — we're talking simple black-and-white one-pieces and sleek shades that'll last you more than just one season. It's just a start for now (this is only a small fraction of the swimwear the retailer will release throughout the year), but we'll take it as a sign that spring and summer will, eventually, show up.