At this point in the year, it starts to feel like spring and summer may never come. We might have one warmer, sunnier day here or there, but they're all just a tease — because for every nicer day, we've likely got another three snow days in the books (sigh). But there are still little signs of something to look forward to, like when you start to plan your first warm-weather vacation — or when Zara's new swim section pops up on your screen.