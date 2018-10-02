Every Boot You Could Ever Need To Buy For The Next 6 Months

The seasonal shift from summer to fall heralds the most joyous of wardrobe updates: new boots. Like new school shoes, there is nothing more satisfying than tucking your jeans in, crunching through the leaves, and pulling out cozy knits to offset your chosen pair.
Over the past four weeks, we've had our eyes peeled at Fashion Month show-goers for the boots to be seen in for the months ahead, and there was inspiration aplenty (see: Yoyo Kau in a black turtleneck and coordinating cowboy boots, or Tiffany Hsu in a pair of eye-catching red thigh-highs). Ahead, we’ve picked our six favorite boot trends to wear this fall and winter, from animal prints in snakeskin and leopard to Western and hiking shapes, to an update to classic black and brown boots with the more daring colors of the season: red and white. Consider this the only rundown of every boot style you'll need to know for the next six months.