27 Pairs Of Boots To See You Through Autumn

The shift in season from summer to autumn heralds the most joyous of wardrobe updates: new boots. Like new school shoes, there is nothing more satisfying than tucking in your jeans, crunching through the leaves and pulling out cosy knits to offset your chosen pair.
Ahead, we’ve picked our six favourite new boot trends to try, from animal prints in snakeskin and leopard to Western and hiking shapes, and an update on classic black and brown boots with the more daring colours of the season: red and white.
At London Fashion Week we had our eyes peeled for the boots to be seen in for the months ahead and there was inspiration aplenty, from Adwoa Aboah outside the Molly Goddard show in white boots paired with a yellow print dress and sunglasses, to Tiffany Hsu in a pair of eye-catching red thigh-highs and Kate Foley rocking her monochrome cowboy boots with aplomb. Here’s a rundown of the trends in detail and our favourite selects to see you through autumn in style.