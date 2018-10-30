Ready your shopping bags, people: Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, which means Black Friday isn't far behind. Friday, November 23, marks the biggest shopping day of the year, and this season, we can expect tons of major sales on electronics, fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. Here's all you need to know so that you can knock out all your holiday shopping before December rolls around.
When is it?
Many retailers have both in-store and online Black Friday sales starting on Thanksgiving Day and continuing through the weekend, with some stores opening their doors as early as 6 a.m. on the morning of. For a list of store hours at various retailers, click here.
Where are the sales?
Macy's sale begins on Thanksgiving Day and is being held online, in stores, and on the Macy's app. Mega stores like Target, Best Buy, Costco, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot will have major sales as well with deals on laptops, phones, tablets, big ticket appliances, and more. Walmart is expected to give away $300 store gift cards with purchases of iPhones and Samsung Galaxys, as well as discounts on iPads and other electronics.
But if you're in a full-blown turkey coma on the couch and aren't up to braving the crowds, you can shop these deals online. Plus, Amazon is predicted to offer some sweet online Black Friday deals, too, including discounts on Echos and Kindles.
If you're looking to save on fashion and beauty, check in with these retailers and these beauty brands, all of which had great Black Friday deals last year and will likely have similar offerings this time around. Black Friday is also a great time to cash in on travel and hotel deals, and airlines like Wow Air, Delta, and Ryanair have offered majorly discounted flights in the past.
But if you miss out on the deals, have no fear: Cyber Monday, its strictly online counterpart, follows suit just three days later. There will be more than enough time to get your holiday shopping done — at a discount — before we even hit December 1.
