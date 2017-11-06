With all of the excitement, partying, and costume-planning, we've pretty much accepted that Halloween lasts for the entirety of October now. And with Target's deals, Black Friday will last all month, too. That's because you can already take advantage of the big-box store's Black Friday deals, starting today.
Target's promotion includes a sale on 13 TVs, all now under $300. Nearly 1,000 toys are under $10 and 2,000 are under $20. The almighty KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5 qt Stand Mixer (a.k.a. every baking lover's dream) is just $249.99, which saves you 100 bucks off its regular price. Plus, you can buy one, get 50% off on hundreds of beauty gift sets — all part of Target's continuing quest to become the Sephora of drugstore beauty.
"When you consider the breadth of our Black Friday offers, guests can save more across Target than any other time of the year, with literally thousands of deals to choose from," Mark Tritton, the retailer's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. "Beyond the big shopping event, guests can feel confident they'll find incredible value at Target whether they shop online or at one of our more than 1,800 stores. With low prices in every department, as well as sales like Cyber Monday and our new Weekend Deals, we'll offer a steady stream of deals throughout the season."
As for opening hours? Target stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 24, according to the company. "Target’s new hours accommodate guests who make Black Friday shopping part of their Thanksgiving tradition, and reflect when the retailer has seen the most shopping in its stores for the past several years," according to a statement from the company.
