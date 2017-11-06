"When you consider the breadth of our Black Friday offers, guests can save more across Target than any other time of the year, with literally thousands of deals to choose from," Mark Tritton, the retailer's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. "Beyond the big shopping event, guests can feel confident they'll find incredible value at Target whether they shop online or at one of our more than 1,800 stores. With low prices in every department, as well as sales like Cyber Monday and our new Weekend Deals, we'll offer a steady stream of deals throughout the season."