Here are just a few we've spotted.
Iceland's Wow Air is offering one-way flights from Boston, Pittsburgh, and Chicago to Reykjavik, Amsterdam, London, and Dublin for only $99.99. Flights from other U.S. cities, like Los Angeles and San Francisco, are just $129.
Ryanair is offering ridiculous deals from Dublin to various cities that start at just $11.50 a ticket.
Check out the Southwest Vacations Cyber Week Sale, where you can save up to $250 off a flight and hotel package with a promo code.
Delta Air Lines is offering roundtrip fares to Fort Lauderdale for as little as $68, and flights to Bermuda are available at just $106. Check the airline's low-fare calendar for the best slashed prices.
Emirates Airline is giving you a leg up in planning your international travels in 2018, On Cyber Monday, the airline is launching special fares for travel between January 15 to October 8, 2018. The destinations include Bangkok, Athens, Milan, Dubai, and begins at $449 for economy class, and $2,999 for business class. The special fares will be available through December 1, 2017.
If you want even more travel deals, Business Insider reports that Tuesday, November 28, is Travel Deal Tuesday — essentially the Black Friday of flight deals. According to analysis by travel app Hopper, you could get over 40% off on roundtrip flights to destinations all over the world.

