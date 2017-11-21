Amazon's Black Friday Beauty Deals Are Worth The Prime Membership

Nobody needs to know that your couch gets more action on Thanksgiving than your mom's famous green bean casserole or that you'd rather watch 12 straight hours of football than button your pants and move — that's what long holiday weekends are for. And after all, if you can get past your uncle yelling expletives at the TV in the background, there's good reason to stay put: The best Black Friday beauty deals are all online this year — especially if you're on Amazon.
From face creams and razor refills to gift sets you'll actually want to keep for yourself, these are the kind of steals you won't feel bad about stocking up on. The candied pecan on top of the already sweet pie? The borderline-crazy savings come with free Prime shipping. Let's just hope you make better choices with all that leftover money than you do with the days-old stuffing.