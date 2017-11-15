Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals Start Tomorrow — Here's A First Look

Think of Amazon's 50 days of holiday deals, which kicked off at the start of November, as a teaser. The real deals — the best of Amazon's Black Friday markdowns — are set to begin dropping tomorrow and will run through November 24.
As with previous years, deals are only available while supplies last, so indecisive shoppers beware: If and when you see something you want, you'll need to act fast.
The best way to stay on top of all the deals is to download the Amazon App, where you'll be able to see all current and upcoming promotions. See something you'll need to get your hands on? Go to Menu > Settings > Notifications > Watched and Waitlisted Deals. You can set up alerts for specific products by tapping "watch this deal" to ensure a push notification comes to your phone when the deal goes live.
You can also find all the deals, including limited time lighting deals and deals of the day, here. If you own an Alexa-enabled device, you can use it to get early access to some Black Friday deals beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22. In the past, Amazon has enabled exclusive Alexa voice deals for Prime Day. To get access on Black Friday, ask Alexa, "what are your deals?" and hear what's on offer.
While many of Amazon's deals haven't been revealed yet, the e-commerce giant has provided an early look at some of the best gadget deals you can get. Between tomorrow and November 24, deals include savings of up to $30 off on select Echo devices, $40 off on some Fire HD tablets, and $30 off on Kindle e-readers. Amazon is also touting the lowest price yet on an Amazon Echo Dot, the mini, more portable Echo, which will be available for just $29.99.
TV shoppers will want to compare the deals on Amazon with those at Best Buy and Samsung, but there are some promising ones on the lineup. They include a "premium brand" 40-inch smart TV for $279.99, a 70-inch 4K Sony TV for $1,199.99, and a 49-inch 4K TV (brand unnamed) for just $159.99.
Amazon is also promising savings on laptops, desktop computers, and smart home devices.
While you're almost guaranteed to find something you want to get for yourself or gift, you can rest assured knowing the deals don't end on Black Friday. Amazon's "Turkey 5" days of deals will carry you through to Cyber Monday, which like Black Friday, is no longer just a day — this year, it's a full week. Is anyone else feeling deal fatigue?
