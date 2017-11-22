Samsung's Black Friday Deals Include Thousands Of $$$ In Savings

Black Fri-month is in full force, and Samsung is the latest retailer to reveal its deals on phones, TVs, tablets, smartwatches and other gift-ready gadgets.
As with years past, you'll find all of the deals broken down by availability date: Many of the deals for massive TVs are already live; another round of sales will begin on Sunday, November 19; and a third round goes live on November 23. You can take notes on the sales now so that when they do go live, you know what you want to buy.
Ahead, a look at the six deals we're most excited about.