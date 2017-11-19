The A-Z List Of This Year's Best Black Friday Sales

The year-long wait is almost over. While we're already spotting holiday window displays and bright red Starbucks cups, there's one other main event to tackle this season. And no, it's not Thanksgiving: It's the hours immediately follow. With millions of Americans participating in Black Friday (and the mega-sales that come with it), the end of November has become more and more synonymous with really, really good deals.
Like years past, the upcoming sales weekend is chock full of discounts and promo codes that'll help you cross off a name or ten from your holiday gifting list...and maybe also benefit your own closet in the process. Luckily, we're no longer forced to camp out in the cold in order to gain access to retailer's doorbusters (unless you want in on those $1 Old Navy socks, that is). Instead, a turkey coma, a little pre-planning, and memorizing your credit card numbers are all the preparation you need to shop the best offers straight from your couch.
Black Friday can barrage even the most sale-savvy. To keep you on your game, we're rounding up the most essential discounts you need to know in a handy A-Z fashion. Feel free to ignore those endless email promos, and simply bookmark this list instead.