The A-Z List Of This Year's Best Black Friday Sales

Like years past, the upcoming sales weekend is chock full of discounts and promo codes that'll help you cross off a name or ten from your holiday gifting list...and maybe also benefit your own closet in the process. Luckily, we're no longer forced to camp out in the cold in order to gain access to retailer's doorbusters (unless you want in on those $1 Old Navy socks , that is). Instead, a turkey coma, a little pre-planning, and memorizing your credit card numbers are all the preparation you need to shop the best offers straight from your couch.