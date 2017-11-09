Old Navy's popular $1 flip-flop sale is getting a seasonal sister. This Black Friday, the retailer will be offering a selection of cozy socks for just $1 a pop at what it's calling its "Cozy Sock One Dolla Holla" sale. But, if you planned on shopping any and all Black Friday sales with a turkey hangover from your couch, you'll have to go old school to take part in this doorbuster: While Old Navy will be participating in Black Friday sales online, the $1 sock offering will be strictly available in stores for 24 hours on November 24.
As for the socks being marked down, expect a step up from the solid-colored flip-flops of summer. Instead, you’ll find a cute array of comfortable and colorful pieces that make for the perfect stocking stuffers. The Old Navy "cozy socks," normally $5 a pair, feature playful novelty prints ranging from unicorns to gingerbread men, in bright, bold hues.
While that $1 price tag is enticing enough to stock up on a pair for everyone you know come the holidays, Old Navy's giving you an even better reason to buy in bulk: For every pair of socks purchased, the retailer is pledging to donate $1 towards the Boys & Girls Club, up to $1 million. The donation will specifically fund creating an employment program for Boys & Girls club youth that will offer them future career coaching and a first job at Old Navy stores.
Mark your calendars for $1 socks and the spirit of giving (unless you're a Scrooge). Old Navy stores will open at 5 a.m., local time, on Black Friday.
