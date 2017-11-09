While that $1 price tag is enticing enough to stock up on a pair for everyone you know come the holidays, Old Navy's giving you an even better reason to buy in bulk: For every pair of socks purchased, the retailer is pledging to donate $1 towards the Boys & Girls Club, up to $1 million. The donation will specifically fund creating an employment program for Boys & Girls club youth that will offer them future career coaching and a first job at Old Navy stores.