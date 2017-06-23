Brace Yourselves: Old Navy's $1 Flip Flop Sale Is Coming

What's rubbery, colorful, and cheap AF? Old Navy's annual $1 Flip Flop sale. For those who aren't yet acquainted, the retailer grants us one day a year where its flip flops of every color (typically around $4 a pop) are lowered to a mere dollar price tag. This year, the event is taking place on Saturday, June 24, which means you should be cancelling any other weekend plans.
For those who have had a front row ticket to the madness the sale has previously created in stores, Old Navy is conveniently including the sale online for the first time ever. If waiting by your laptop isn't your thing, though, the $1 offer will still be valid in all Old Navy stores across the United States. Still, whether you're a traditional brick-and-mortar shopper or plan on accessing the website right at midnight, we suggest stockpiling those $1 bills ahead of time — a cursory glance at Twitter suggests just how seriously America takes this.
my mom just said she's gonna take me out of her will because i won't go to the $1 flip flop sale at old navy with her— lauren (@laureo_montanez) June 21, 2017
I have off from work for old navy's $1 flip flop sale AND it's on a payday, it's going down for real for real for real— Jordan (@jordankkking) June 5, 2017
Before you bring a suitcase to roll your purchases home (for $1 a pair, think of the possibilities), there is a limit of 10 pairs-per-customer. (If you bring your kids, S.O., babysitter, and/or dog along, you can stretch that limit decently far).
Last year, we tapped Julie Luker, director of PR and partnerships at Gap Inc. and Old Navy, about just how many flip flops Old Navy has sold during its previous $1 sales. While they didn't provide a strict sales number, the sale, which has been running since 2005, has apparently sold enough pairs to "walk the length of California." That's a measurement we're not too surprised by considering the fact that the product is priced for less than your average vending machine soda.
So scrounge through your purses, couch cushions, and pockets for that extra lose change. The cheapest sale of the year is coming, and you're not going to want to miss it.
