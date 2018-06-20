Before you start dreaming about filling an empty pool full of rubber sandals, just a reminder that Old Navy puts a cap on 10 pairs per customer. Who would ever want to breech that 10 pair limit you ask? We crowdsourced our office and apparently more people than you would think: Benevolent brides who keep buckets of them around the reception dance floor for heel-exhausted guests, summer camp counselors who make use of them during craft time, and our personal favorite, a friend of a friend who genuinely enjoys wearing flip-flops 365 days out of the year. That's one cheap habit.