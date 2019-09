Target's Fall Home Line Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

The Target-exclusive home line first debuted in the fall of 2017 and is known for its modern, sophisticated, and affordable style — filled with pieces that range from furniture to decorative accents. For its second fall season, Target says the collection will focus on, "nature-inspired hues and materials, from faux greenery and earthy ceramics to blackened wood and metals and more," that are, "all meant to be mixed and matched with finds from Target’s other home owned brands."