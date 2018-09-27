Target's Fall Home Line Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

Just because we aren't hitting up Target this fall for back-to-school supplies, doesn't mean an equally exciting adult version of the annual shopping pilgrimage doesn't exist. Instead of backpacks, books, and binders, we're filling our red carts with the store's newest drops in seasonal home goods — and today, it's customer-favorite: Project 62's recent anniversary release.
The Target-exclusive home line first debuted in the fall of 2017 and is known for its modern, sophisticated, and affordable style — filled with pieces that range from furniture to decorative accents. For its second fall season, Target says the collection will focus on, "nature-inspired hues and materials, from faux greenery and earthy ceramics to blackened wood and metals and more," that are, "all meant to be mixed and matched with finds from Target’s other home owned brands."
Ahead we've pulled together ten of our favorite finds from the newest batch of seasonal pieces. The understated buys ahead look like something you'd pick up at a pricey boutique — but all cost well under $30. So scroll on to back-to-school shop, adult-style for affordable and luxurious autumn apartment decor.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.