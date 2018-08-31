Here's How Dorm Room Essentials Translate To Your Grown-Up Apartment

If there is one shared constant among varying college living experiences, it has nothing to do with strangely named mascots (or inedible dining hall fare) and everything to do with dorms. The furniture and room accessories we so tactlessly used during our golden years may have differed in their respective styles, but each object checked a similar box on our dorm room shopping lists: the shared need for space-saving living essentials.
Maybe we've grown past cheap jersey sheet sets and lumpy out-of-place futons — but just because we're no longer attempting to transform living spaces from cookie cutter rooms into warm homes away from home, doesn't mean those throwback goods lack place or purpose in our current (more sophisticated) abodes. We don't need to retire retro dorm goods altogether — because hey, butterfly chairs are comfy as hell — we just need to elevate their style. Scroll on to find 16 adult versions of classic dorm room trappings... And if you didn't believe beanbags would make a home décor comeback in your grown-ass apartment, think again.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.