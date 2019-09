Here's How Dorm Room Essentials Translate To Your Grown-Up Apartment

Maybe we've grown past cheap jersey sheet sets and lumpy out-of-place futons — but just because we're no longer attempting to transform living spaces from cookie cutter rooms into warm homes away from home, doesn't mean those throwback goods lack place or purpose in our current (more sophisticated) abodes. We don't need to retire retro dorm goods altogether — because hey, butterfly chairs are comfy as hell — we just need to elevate their style. Scroll on to find 16 adult versions of classic dorm room trappings... And if you didn't believe beanbags would make a home décor comeback in your grown-ass apartment, think again.