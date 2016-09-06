8 College Dining Hall Hacks That Will Change EVERYTHING

I still have nightmares about meals in my high school cafeteria; even in my college dining hall the food was questionable, to say the least. There were lots of fried things piled high in aluminum tubs warmed by glaring heat lamps. But I took every scoop, no questions asked, and gobbled it up at the shared tables with my pals.
As I aged and my palate expanded past tater tots and chicken tenders, I started to take note of all the other options that dining halls and cafeterias actually do offer. With the right food formula, you might just be able to make something palatable, or maybe even something delicious.
That's where Priya Krishna comes in with her brilliant cookbook, Ultimate Dining Hall Hacks. Check out a few of her most extraordinary cafeteria "recipes" for inspiration — and never look at your blasé dining hall fare the same way again. I might even take a trip back just to make the Greek pizza.
