The Best Iconic Buys From Ikea's 75th Anniversary Retro Collection

Ikea just turned 75 — and the brand has big plans to celebrate the occasion fittingly with unique, sleek, and affordable Swedish style. Over the next 5 months, the décor giant will roll out new releases of popular furniture classics from the past six decades. Ikea will kick off its vintage collection, Gratulera, this August with pieces from the 1950s-1960s, followed by the 1970s-1980s in October, and ending with the 1990s-2000s in December.
Each product from the launch was hand-selected from the brand's expansive history. "Some of the products are icons of vintage furniture — they’re everywhere today! I still buy IKEA vintage in auctions and secondhand shops," Ikea's Creative Leader, Karin Gustavsson, stated in a press release.
Ahead, we rounded up 20 of our throwback favorites along with their specific drop dates and prices (where available). We covered 50 plus years of furniture trends from a 60s velvet wingback chair to a 90s CD-ROM patterned pillow. Read on to start planning a nostalgic apartment makeover.