The Best Iconic Buys From Ikea's 75th Anniversary Retro Collection

Ikea just turned 75 — and the brand has big plans to celebrate the occasion fittingly with unique, sleek, and affordable Swedish style. Over the next 5 months, the décor giant will roll out new releases of popular furniture classics from the past six decades. Ikea will kick off its vintage collection, Gratulera , this August with pieces from the 1950s-1960s, followed by the 1970s-1980s in October, and ending with the 1990s-2000s in December.