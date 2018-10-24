This Just In: J.Crew Is Having A Two-Day Sale & We Want Everything

The holiday season is almost here, and if there's one thing we're most thankful for, it's sales. But even though the weather's cooled down and the leaves have pretty much fallen off the trees, we're still a month away from the mother of all sales: Black Friday. Thankfully, one brand is granting us not one, but two days of deep-discount bliss a little early this year.
From now until 11:59pm on October 25th, J.Crew is offering 30% off select full-priced items — just for the heck of it. From teddy jackets to leopard print fanny packs, everything you need to build the perfect fall wardrobe is getting a price cut. Just look for the words "30% off full price with code CHILL" and you're set. Or, if scrolling through page after page of clothing, shoes and accessories doesn't fit into your busy schedule, we've gone ahead and done it for you.
Click ahead for 30 fall picks from J.Crew's two-day sale and get all the deals with none of the work. But be quick, these finds won't last for long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.