Your No-Fail Guide To Finding The Perfect Fall Dress

Fall dressing can be tricky, and it’s particularly hard this year as we’re only just extricating ourselves from the longest, sexiest summer fling most of us can remember. We’re all living in disbelief of this transitional weather: Is that…rain? Why is it cold when I leave the apartment but sweltering when I pop out for lunch? But before you trouble yourself with buying coats and scarves and anything else completely winter-y, why not introduce some fall dresses into the mix? Wear them bare-legged and with sneakers now, then double up on tights and socks and pop on a pair of boots once the frost sets in.
There was a proliferation of dresses in the fall 2018 collections, particularly the long, loose, and languidly printed styles seen at Balenciaga and Gucci. Resist the urge to call it boho — this is not the early '00s interpretation of Sienna Miller’s style apex. Yes, the lines are relaxed and the prints recall '70s upholstery, but we will not be pairing them with a low-slung coin belt. Feel free, however, to grab a pair of cowboy boots — see Ganni for reference.
If the '70s redux isn’t your cup of tea, there are numerous other ways to get your dress fix: Tailoring is a key trend for the season, but instead of pant suits, add some formality to your look with a fitted blazer dress. Denim is everywhere, too. Our preferred way to wear it is buttoned down the middle in a deep indigo. Alexachung shows us how to do it best, of course.
Even, I-don't-wear-dresses people will be going pant-less this season. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best dress trends of the season, inspired by our favorite street style stars.