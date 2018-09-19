Autumn dressing can be tricky, and it’s particularly hard this year as we’re only just extricating ourselves from the longest, sexiest summer fling most of us can remember. We’re all living in disbelief of this transitional weather: Is that…rain? Why is it bitingly cold when I leave the house but sweltering when I pop to Pret at lunchtime? The question on everyone’s lips is "Will I need a coat?" but before you trouble yourself with layers, introduce some autumn dresses into your wardrobe. Wear them bare-legged and with trainers now, then double up on the tights and socks and pop on a pair of boots once the frost sets in.
There was a proliferation of dresses in the AW18 collections, particularly the long, loose and languidly printed styles seen at Balenciaga and Gucci. Resist the urge to call it boho – this is not the early '00s Monsoon interpretation of Sienna Miller’s style apex. Yes, the lines are relaxed and the prints recall '70s upholstery, but we will not be pairing them with a low-slung coin belt. Feel free, however, to grab a pair of cowboy boots – see Ganni for reference.
If this '70s redux isn’t your cup of tea, there are numerous other ways to get your dress fix. Tailoring is a key trend for the season but if suits aren’t your thing, add some formality to your wardrobe with a fitted blazer dress, as seen at Stella McCartney and sustainable New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn.
Denim is everywhere, of course; our preferred way to wear it is buttoned down the middle in a deep indigo. Alexachung shows us how to do it best, as usual.
