Thanks to our ongoing nostalgia for the '90s , the puffer jacket has become the winter coat of choice over the past few years, shaking off its ski chalet and Alan Partridge associations to be embraced by everyone from your boss to your little sister. With luxury houses and the high street offering their own versions (although tech-first brands like The North Face and Uniqlo are still wintry weather champions), it was only a matter of time before the ubiquitous style evolved into something new. Enter: the quilted jacket.