If we think of iconic on-screen jewellery, the list of big hitters is endless. From Audrey Hepburn’s pearls in Breakfast At Tiffany’s to Julia Roberts’ rubies in Pretty Woman, the world of cinema has provided us with plenty of awe-inducing accessories over the years. However, none of them had the long-lasting cultural impact of Titanic’s Heart Of The Ocean. The fictional 56-carat blue diamond was not only a major plot device in the 1997 film, but also formed the gold standard for pendant jewellery.
Luckily for us, bold necklaces are now coming back in a big way, with chunky jewels filling our feeds and timelines once again. Moving away from Y2K-inspired layered looks, the new wave is all about singular, statement necklaces. Leading the charge is resin ring connoisseur Le Manso, whose latest collection includes a number of head-turning heart designs (including one named after the Rose’s famous bling). Other labels leaning into the '90s aesthetic include Brooke Callahan, with the Insta-fave shop stocking a number of handmade glass flower pendants on silk ties and cotton cords.
Of course, the beauty of the trend is that there are plenty of small brand and secondhand options too, with platforms like Etsy chock-full of ornate pendants on ribbon chokers. So, whether you go full Phoebe Buffay-core and pair a thrifted pendant with a slip skirt and butterfly clips, or embrace the glamour with a new glittering design that would have Billy Zane accusing you of theft, we’ve got options for everyone.
Click through the slideshow ahead to discover all the best pendant necklaces we’re shopping this season…
