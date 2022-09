If we think of iconic on-screen jewellery, the list of big hitters is endless. From Audrey Hepburn ’s pearls in Breakfast At Tiffany’s to Julia Roberts ’ rubies in Pretty Woman , the world of cinema has provided us with plenty of awe-inducing accessories over the years. However, none of them had the long-lasting cultural impact of Titanic ’ s Heart Of The Ocean. The fictional 56-carat blue diamond was not only a major plot device in the 1997 film, but also formed the gold standard for pendant jewellery.